George Hipes

George Junior Hipes, 74, of Durbin, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home.

Born May 28, 1946, at Boyer, he was a son of the late George Edward and Arlene Murphy Hipes.

George retired from Huttonsville Correctional Center as a correctional officer. He had also worked for Hercules in Covington, Virginia, for 13 years. He was a 1964 graduate of Green Bank High School. He attended the Durbin Church of the Brethren and was a Military Policeman in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Lambert Hipes; daughter, Sheri Heffner, and friend, Clyde Perkins, of Mt. Solon, Virginia; sons, George Brian Hipes, and wife, Melissa, of Ashland, Virginia, and Matthew Edward Hipes, and wife, Courtney, of Durbin; grandchildren, Matthew A. Hipes, Noah Hipes, Mason Hipes, Abigail Hipes, Meredith Hipes and Richard Heffner.

Per George’s wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no service.

