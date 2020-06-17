George “Danny” Gladwell

George Daniel “Danny” Gladwell, II, age 44, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at CAMC in Charleston from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Mountain Cemetery.

Covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. Attendees must wear mask, and social distancing will be honored.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com