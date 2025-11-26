Genevieve May Hosey, 89, of Cass, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Lewisburg Healthcare Center in Ronceverte.

Born June 6, 1936, in Webster Springs, she was one of nine children of the late Oscar R. and Stella G. Carpenter Brooks.

Genevieve was a homemaker and was very nurturing. She enjoyed crocheting, feeding the birds, planting flowers and gardening. She also loved fishing, playing horseshoes and Dominos, and watching WVU Mountaineer Football.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Hosey; daughter, Lucy Payne; son-in-law, Denver “Junior” Carpenter; three sisters, Annive “Annie” Clark, Rosa Lee “Rosie” Clark and Marlene Brooks; and four brothers, Carl, Harley “Gene,” Arley “Net” and Jesse Brooks.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Carpenter, of Buckhannon, Kathy Gum (Ricky), of Cass, and Rena Bump (Paul), of Salem; son, Leroy Brooks (Lea Ann), of Buckhannon; sister, Isalea Carr, of Parsons; son-in-law, Carl Payne, of Webster Springs; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many family acquaintances.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

