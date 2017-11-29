Family Refuge Center is gearing up for its annual Kid’s Holiday Party, and they need your help to make this holiday season a little brighter for some local families. They are seeking gift donations and sponsorships for boys and girls ages newborn to 17.

“The economic impact on victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and elder abuse can be devastating,” said Laura Hosey, FRC Director of Corporate Relations. “The holiday season can be particularly difficult for victims who are dealing with so much already. Our gift assistance program is a way to help alleviate some of the financial stress they are experiencing.”

Family Refuge Center provides shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking and elder abuse in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. There is never a cost for shelter or services.

“Every year we receive an outpouring of generosity from the communities we serve,” Hosey added. “This is always overwhelming, but never surprising because Family Refuge Center is blessed to be supported by the best people and businesses that West Virginia has to offer.”

Gifts will be collected at the FRC administrative office, 540 N Jefferson Street in Lewisburg through December 6.

If you or your organization is interested in donating to Family Refuge Center’s Kid’s Holiday Party, please call their administrative office at 304-645-6324 or email Laura Hosey at laurah@familyrefugecenter.org