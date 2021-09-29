<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Crist-Family.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="760" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83359" \/>\r\n\r\nFour generations of the Crist family played golf at Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe September 13. Harold Crist, age 97, far right, played very well and nearly shot his age. Joining him were his great-grandsons, front row: Jackson and Benny. Second row, from left:\u2008son, Mike and grandson, Brandon. The Crists were told that this may be the first time four generations have played a round of golf at The Raven. Photo courtesy of Mike Crist
