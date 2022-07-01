Forrest S. Friel, 88, of Marlinton, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.

Born July 1, 1933, in Clawson, he was a son of the late Warrick and Virgie Payne Friel.

Funeral service will be held Sunday July 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Clawson Cemetery at Thorney Creek with Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com