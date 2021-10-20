[caption id="attachment_83670" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/bigfoot1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="383" class="size-full wp-image-83670" \/> The most famous film of the legendary \u201cBigfoot\u201d was taken by Bob Gimlin and Roger Patterson on the banks of Bluff Creek in northern California in 1967. Above is a screen shot from the film.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nKen Springer\r\n\r\nSeebert\u2019s Bigfoot\r\nA Halloween Overture\r\n\r\n\u201cThe man who believes nothing is just as foolish as the man who believes everything.\u201d\u00a0 \r\n~ Sir Arthur Conan Doyle\r\n\r\nAll along, I have been under the misapprehension that Seebert is just a rustic and charming little village situated on the banks of the Greenbrier River. Except for the occasional flood, not much out of the ordinary happens here. \r\n\r\nSeebert is the kind of town where everybody stops to speak with their neighbors. If a neighbor is found to be in need, everybody rushes in to mow their lawn or pick up some groceries for them. \r\n\r\nOne lifetime resident of Seebert regularly calls me just to see if I am okay. That type of kindness and concern for one\u2019s neighbor is rare indeed.\r\n\r\nWe may be one of the few places left in the country where local etiquette demands a friendly wave to all oncoming vehicles. Or, at the very least, raising all four fingers from your grip on the steering wheel. However, for some, that is considered a lethargic but minor slight. \r\n\r\nFew people bother locking their car doors, day or night. And the highlight of the day is getting an ice cream cone at Jack Horner\u2019s Corner. There\u2019s just not much to raise one\u2019s stress level here in Seebert.\r\n\r\nThen, I got some visitors from Ohio who thought otherwise.\r\n\r\nMy old friend Delbert Hinkle paid a brief and unannounced visit to my home here in Seebert last week. Delbert came down from Mudwallow, Ohio (my hometown, as Garrison Keillor used to say) with another fellow that he introduced as a cryptozoologist. \r\n\r\nNot being aware of such a discipline, and not wishing to appear ignorant, I ventured a guess saying, \u201cYou must be one of those people who deciphers codes for the CIA?\u201d \r\n\r\n\u201cNo, I think you are talking about cryptologists. We search for things like the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot and such,\u201d Delbert\u2019s friend replied\r\n\r\n\u201cOh, I didn\u2019t know that there was such a job,\u201d I exclaimed. \r\n\r\n\u201cThis is not a paying job,\u201d Delbert piped up. \u201cWe do it for the same reason some people hunt for lost treasure \u2013 it\u2019s fun. Wendell here just got back from a little village in Mexico where he was chasing down a chupacabra.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThey just started selling them at the Taco Bell in Lewisburg last month,\u201d I said, once again sticking my foot in my mouth. \u201cI haven\u2019t got to try them yet.\u201d \r\n\r\nWendell set me straight in a condescending tone, \u201cA chupacabra is \u2018not\u2019 a Mexican food item. It is a creature that sucks the blood out of goats.\u201d \r\n\r\nI pondered that gruesome image for a moment before replying.\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, did you catch one of them?\u201d I asked. \r\n\r\n\u201cNo, not really,\u201d he said, \u201cWe finally caught the critter that was terrorizing the village. But it turned out to be a dog with a horrible case of mange and an appetite for chickens.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, if you\u2019re looking for chupacabras here, I don\u2019t think you\u2019ll find any. I haven\u2019t heard of any goats missing any blood here in Pocahontas County,\u201d I said half-jokingly.\r\n\r\n\u201cActually, we\u2019re on our way down to Louisiana to track down the Atchafalaya Swamp Monster that\u2019s been scaring off all the duck hunters and birdwatchers,\u201d Delbert replied dryly. Delbert is not known for his sense of humor.\r\n\r\n\u201cDon\u2019t forget to tell him that the swamp monster was also stealing crawfish traps,\u201d Wendell said, adding, \u201cI\u2019m surprised the monster hasn\u2019t gotten himself shot by a Cajun fisherman. They don\u2019t take kindly to anybody stealing their traps. And if you ask me\u2026.\u201d \r\n\r\nDelbert interrupted Wendell\u2019s rant, saying, \u201cYou just told him, Wendell. He\u2019s standing right beside you.\u201d \r\n\r\n\u201cWell, we\u2019ve got to get going if we want to get the first good video footage of the swamp monster,\u201d Delbert continued. \u201cBut, the reason we stopped by is to inform you that you are living in prime, and I do mean prime, Bigfoot country.\u201d \r\n\r\n\u201cI didn\u2019t know that, Delbert. Thanks for keeping me informed. I\u2019ll walk you out to your car now,\u201d I replied, trying to hurry them along their way.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou really need to get some good video footage being that you live in a high-density Bigfoot area. It would be a big boost to the true believers and convince some of the skeptics, too. You owe it to your community,\u201dDelbert said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, Delbert,\u201d I said, \u201cI\u2019m not a cryptozoologist, and I don\u2019t know anything about capturing monsters. So maybe I should just leave this task to you professionals.\u201d\r\n\r\nDelbert, not one to be put off so easily, replied, \u201cRemember, Ken, you are a cryptozoologist if you say you are a cryptozoologist. Just get yourself one of those motion sensor game cameras and a night-activated sound recorder, and you\u2019re in business.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t know, Delbert, cryptozoologist is a hard word to even pronounce,\u201d I said in another feeble attempt at humor.\r\n\r\nIgnoring my quip, Delbert exclaimed, \u201cOh, for god\u2019s sake, Ken, you\u2019re in the woods every day of your life. You have a better opportunity for finding the irre-futable evidence that would bring credibility to our efforts.\r\n\r\n\u201cMe and Wendell spend our days working on an extrusion press at the plastic plant in Marietta. We don\u2019t have the luxury of spending as much time as you could looking for cryptids.\u201d\r\n\r\nI knew Delbert was right. I am in the woods nearly every day. But, I cannot say that I have ever seen a Bigfoot or any other \u201ccryptid.\u201d And, for that matter, I\u2019m just not sure that they exist.\r\n\r\nHowever, I have to admit that any new obsession Delbert gets involved in, he gives it his all, no matter how misguided.\r\n\r\nSo, with grudging respect for Delbert and feeling shameful about my overt skepticism and mocking attitude, I said, \u201cAll right, here\u2019s what I\u2019ll do. It\u2019s almost Halloween, so there would be no harm in writing a story on the subject.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ll shake the trees a bit, no pun intended, and see what I come up with on Bigfoot activity in Pocahontas County. \r\n\r\n\u201cYou have my word on this, Delbert.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe two men slowly drove away, but I could only read a few of their many bumper stickers before they got into the first curve and disappeared. \r\n\r\nOne said \u201cOfficial Bigfoot Response Vehicle,\u201d another proclaimed, \u201cI\u2019d Rather Be Squatchin.\u201d But, by far, my favorite ironically stated, \u201cBigfoot Doesn\u2019t Believe in You.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt first, I felt a little sorry for Delbert and Wendell. Two grown men with boring jobs and yards to mow. And Mudwallow doesn\u2019t offer much in the way of excitement. After all, I left there for that very reason. I can understand how the adventure offered by proving the exis- tence of an exotic creature could have a certain appeal to Delbert and Wendell.\r\n\r\nIf I was being honest, I would have to admit that I don\u2019t know if these \u201ccryptids\u201d exist or not. However, I have friends that I regard as rational, sane and highly credible who have seen things that mainstream science maintains do not exist.\r\n\r\nI will keep my word to Delbert. I will research Bigfoot as it affects this part of West Virginia and see what I come up with. Who knows, they may really be out there.\r\n\r\nEvery community has one individual who serves as the collective memory of all that has transpired there through the years. \r\nI telephoned ours.\r\n\r\nIf anything out of the ordinary has ever happened in Seebert, this fellow will know. We\u2019ll call my friend \u201cMac,\u201d and when I asked him about Bigfoot, I really expected a laugh on the other end of the line. * \r\n\r\nInstead, I got an earful about a period of time in the 1980s when our area was abuzz with Bigfoot aficionados combing the mountains and valleys of Pocahontas County. Mac said that the activity even caught the attention of CNN, who made an appearance here.\r\n\r\nThen he said something that made my hair \u2013 that I no longer have \u2013 stand on end!\r\n\r\nIs the peaceful community of Seebert hiding something? Is it a sinister secret, or, perhaps, something that they cherish?\r\n\r\nFind out in next week\u2019s installment of\u00a0For Your Consideration \u2013\u00a0where science meets the unknown, particularly around Halloween.\r\n\r\nAnd readers, if you have a story about Bigfoot or any other cryptid, please share your story at my email address below. Names will be withheld upon request.\r\n\r\nDisclaimer: Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely coincidental. Even if you\u2019re one of those who is always saying with a revelatory smile, \u201cThere are no coincidences.\u201d \r\n\r\nThere are \u2013 but just not always.\r\n\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com\r\n\r\n* Before cell phones, there was a device called a \u201ctelephone.\u201d When you called someone, you were literally connected by copper lines. We still have them here in Seebert.\r\n\r\nYou will not see people here walking around like distracted zombies staring at a three-by-six-inch screen. There\u2019s just too much beauty surrounding us to spend our time gazing at plastic. \r\n
