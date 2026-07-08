July 11, 1901

The worst storm of the season in the vicinity of Greenbank occurred last Saturday. There was hail, rain, wind, thunder and lightning. Corn and garden vegetation was blown down and fruit trees and fencing uprooted. It is feared that the corn will not raise up.

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The picnic at Oak Grove was a grand success for fights, wielding revolvers, billies, clubs and dirks. One young man in running for home, on looking back to see if anyone was after him, ran against a tree and was badly hurt.

THE HOMESTEAD HOTEL BURNS

The Homestead Hotel at Hot Springs was burned Tuesday night of last week.

The fire started in a vacant room just over the bakery. The cause is unknown but is thought to be either a defective fan in the bakery or an electric wire.

The fire company responded at once and for a while it was thought that the building would be saved but the flames were soon past control. The bathhouse was connected with the hotel by a covered way, and it was only by the greatest exertions that it was saved. The bathhouse is said to be the finest in the world.

There were 102 guests in the hotel. All of them escaped but most of them lost their wearing apparel and other effects. The building was owned by the Virginia Hot Springs Company, composed of gentlemen connected with the C & O.

Architects are on the ground now preparing for the erection of a larger and handsomer building.

M. E. Ingalls was present at the fire and took an active part directing the work of the fire company.

A man by the name of Craig, of Lexington, climbed to the top of the bathhouse and directed a stream of water on the covered way between the bathhouse and the burning hotel.

The property was valued at $300,000, and insurance was carried to the amount of $292,000. The loss is divided by 69 insurance companies.

The Homestead was the largest at the Hot Springs and was situated on an eminence, overlooking the village. It was a low building from three to six stories in height. The hotel was built down the hill which accounts for the difference in the height.

The Virginia Hotel which can accommodate 400 guests together with the cottages was at once thrown open and ample accommodations were afforded the guests.

The Hot Springs Company was formed in 1892 and since then the resort has sprung into great prominence in fashionable circles. The Hot Springs is a sort of halfway house between Bar Harbor and Florida.

WESTON

This is the glorious Fourth of July and looked forward to with pleasure by the patients and dismay by the employees of this institution. There is an outdoor dance for the patients and all that are able to go are taken out and as a great many of them are inclined to get away if they can, it increases the responsibility of the attendants very much and therefore it is a day to be dreaded by them.

There is a platform erected on one corner of the grounds and benches placed so as to accommodate four or five hundred patients. Then there is a refreshment stand where cake and lemonade are served to the patients by the attendants. There are usually five or six quadrilles danced during the afternoon and sometimes a Virginia Reel or Tucker for a change. The lady attendants have to dance with a male patients, and the male attendants dance with female patients.

The new official staff took charge July 1, and I understand that the new management contemplated very few changes in the personnel of the employees here and that all the present employees will hold their respective places so long as they do their duty.

~ O. Hunter Kee

WEDDINGS

A very pleasant social event transpired at the Pocahontas Times office about 1 p.m. July 3, 1901, when William Warwick Gibson, of Randolph County and Miss Sallie Ratliff, of Elk, were united by the rites of holy matrimony, W. T. Price officiating upon the auspicious occasion… The party returned to Elk, where a cordial reception awaited them at the home of James Gibson, Jr.

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One of the prettiest and quietest weddings of the season occurred at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, when M. Ethel Sharp and William L. King were united in the holy bonds of matrimony at the home of the bride, by the Rev. D. Sydenstricker. The bride is the eldest daughter of N. C. and M. Sharp, of Millpoint, and is a highly educated and accomplished young lady, and has been considered one of the prettiest girls of Pocahontas County. She has great literary talent and has been a correspondent for the Times for a number of years. The groom is the eldest son of Squire King, of Randolph County…

DIED

On Wednesday morning, Mrs. Lucy Curry, wife of Hon. Wm. Curry, of Hunt-ersville, died after a tedious illness and intense suffering, aged 59 years…

Mrs. Curry by common consent was regarded as a model character in all the relations of life and her decease is looked upon as a calamity to her home and her neighborhood. The late Mrs. Kate Moore, of Knapps Creek, Mrs. Mary McNeel, of Academy, Mrs. Lillie Wade, of Highland County, and Mrs. Sherman Curry, of Huntersville, are her children.

Mr. and Mrs. Curry were married about 40 years ago and “she did her husband good and not evil: all those years,” as he testified with a broken heart and flowing tears. He has no recollection of ever seeing her temper ruffled or hearing one unkind word spoken by her…