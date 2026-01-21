Thursday, January 24, 1901

THE UNIVERSITY

Every two years the proud University officials get down on their knees to the legislature and pray for appropriations to keep them going for the next two years.

This year, they hope and pray to get more money than ever, and it is generally reported that to accomplish this desirable end, the obnoxious Jerome H. Raymond has been sacrificed, and his resignation has been sent in. We sincerely hope this is true and that he is to be deposed. Leaving out the question of whether he is in the right in the controversy, the fact remains that there has been nothing but squabbling in the University for years, and what we want is a man who will keep down a fuss. A university ought not to carry its ills abroad any more than a well-regulated family.

And the University came down and danced before the legislature and pleased it, and the legislature said, “Bring us the head of Jerome, the Baptist, on a charger and we will give whatsoever you shall ask.”

And the university was sorry but there seemed to be no other way out of it.

ROOSEVELT KILLS A PANTHER

Roosevelt, or Rose-velt, as he calls himself, our next Vice-President’s job as governor of New York ended December 31, and he has a period between that date and March 4 when he swears in at Washington to enjoy himself. He made a beeline for the Rocky Mountains for he is a sporting man in truest sense of the word. He is now in the happy hunting ground and as he stalks the game with all the cunning of an experienced hunter, 20 or 30 reporters hover at his flanks to note every action and send in the news to the home paper. They bunch so thick behind him at times that some of them tread on and break a stick and send the startled quarry into the depths of the wilderness

The other day, the dogs treed a panther in a big spruce in Colorado. The Rocky Mountain people call them mountain lions. When the party came up, everyone insisted on Teddy shooting it, but he insisted on drawing lots. He drew the longest straw and as he raised the rifle to fire, the beast leaped at him. Teddy shot him through the spine in mid-air and the panther landed on Dr. Gerald Webb, but was dead and did him no great injury. The picture of a mountain lion leaping from a tall tree with the Vice-President blazing away at the flying figure with a rifle is truly inspiring.

NAMES OF PLACES

The new depot of the Levels is Seebert. This name is spelled S-E-Y-B-E-R-T often, but in a deed from Jacob Seebert to Joseph Seebert, made in 1826, Jacob Seebert signs his name S-E-E-B-E-R-T.

The Rockbridge family spells their name S-E-I-B-E-R-T, and they are descended from the Pocahontas family of Seeberts.

Another name we see spelled wrong frequently is Sitlington’s Creek

The railway maps have is Suttlington’s Creek. Gillespie is spelled in a deed dated in 1822 G-i-l-l-a-s-p-i-e.

Marlinton has no “g’ in its make up but strangers are as prone to spell it Marlington as the sparks are to fly upward.

Arbovale is often spelled Arborvale; Linwood, Linnwood and Lynnwood. Travellers Repose is often spelled with one “l” and an apostrophe.

There are 28 post offices in the county.

WEDDING

About noon January 16, 1901, an interesting society event transpired near Inframonte Cottage, West Marlinton, when Rev. W. T. Price united in marriage, while seated in their buggy, Jacob Montgomery Dilley and Miss Amanda Cecil Coombs…

DIED

It becomes our mournful duty to record the decease of William Gibson at his home on the old field fork of Elk January 22,1901. By his death, Pocahontas County is bereaved of a model citizen, his neighborhood of one of the best of neighbors, and his family a kind, generous and judicious husband and father. By industry and fair dealing he accumulated one of the finest estates in west Pocahontas. He was known far and near for his open-hearted hospitality. One of the deeds by which he will be long and gratefully remembered by all good people was the inception and completion of a memorial house of worship sacred to the memory of his much-revered mother, Mary Gibson Chapel. … His remains were interred near his dwelling and the funeral attended by one of the largest assemblies ever convened in that vicinity. The writer honors his memory as one of the best of his friends known and esteemed as far back as he can remember anyone. W. T. P.

– – –

Mrs. Ann R. Jordon died in Henry County, Missouri, November 17, 1900. She was a relict of the late J. A. Jordan, and a daughter of James Sharp, Jr. and Mrs. Mary Byrnsides Sharp. She was born on Beaver Creek August 3, 1850. She was married to J. A. Jordan in 1870 and in 1885 they moved to Odessa, Missouri. She survived her husband 18 months.

A correspondent for the Urich Herald, the local paper says, Mr. and Mrs. Jordan were both honored and faithful members of the Methodist Church at Lucas.

“In sister Jordan’s death, the church has lost one of its most faithful and beautiful Christian lives, the community an agreeable accommodating and trusted neighbor, her children bereaved of a most tender and affectionate and loving mother whose example and influence will be a safe guide throughout their lives…