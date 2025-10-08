Thursday, October 11, 1900

Charles Nicholas, who was indicted for shooting Porter Mann in August, threw himself on the mercy of the court. He is an Italian who got in a row with five neighborhood boys and proved to be handy with a gun. The court swore Alexander Moreill as an interpreter. The indictment was read to him, and the Judge gave him two years in the penitentiary. Nicholas’ companion in adversity, Raffi, was discharged.

– – –

Not a single arrest was made the first and second days of Court and many persons did not see an intoxicated man the entire term. The municipal authorities have brought a change and discouraged riotous drinking. It is strange how much liquor a man can carry and not show it if he is so inclined.

– – –

The old politician said the other day: “My idea of a good voter is one who is not devoid of honesty; when he is once bought, he will stay bought. A corrupt voter will take money from both sides. He cannot be depended upon.”

– – –

Claim your rights always and you will get them, expect nothing more than your rights, or you will be shunned even by your friends.

– – –

The next sixty days you can get a No. 7 cookstove, with 20 pieces at Slaven’s tin shop for $13.50; No. 8, $14.00.

– – –

An unfortunate typographical error occurred in this paper last week: for window draperies appeared “widow’s draperies.”

– – –

A. M. McLaughlin with his son, Lee, for two or three days made matters lively from Elk to Marlinton, weighing, selling and shifting sheep and cattle.

– – –

At the land sale by the McClure heirs last Tuesday, Mrs. S. E. McClure bought the Moore place; Mrs. S. E. Baxter, the White land; and I. T. Kershner, the Droop Mountain place.

McCORMICK WINS AT PARIS

The McCormick Harvesting Machine Company of Chicago has been awarded the Grand Prize on Harvesting Machines at the Paris Exposition. This is the highest award given. The McCormick Company also received the highest award, a gold medal, on binder twine, for the superior quality of its product.

The McCormicks have received the largest number of awards, as well as the highest awards made to any American exhibitor. The international juries of the Exposition have recognized the great revolution wrought by the McCormick Machines…

WEDDINGS

A picturesque and somewhat romantic marriage occurred in west Marlinton October 3, 1900, when Andrew John William Lightner and Miss Inez Atkisson appeared and were united in marriage by Rev. W. T. Price, while seated in their buggy.

The bride is a daughter of the late Joseph Atkisson, near Buckeye, and granddaughter of the venerable Joseph Buckley. The groom is a son of Henry Lightner and is an industrious young working man. These worthy young people have many friends to wish them all the happiness and prosperity due those who marry for love and are willing to work for a living.

– – –

Married in Alleghany county, Virginia, at the home of the bride’s father, John Boswell, Mr. C. D. Kincaid, of Marlinton, and Miss Susie Boswell, by Rev. Carson.