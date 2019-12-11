Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

First Energy Area Manager John Norman, playing elf for First Energy Foundation, brought holiday cheer and gifts to three local organizations Monday.

Norman presented a check for $2,000 to the Watoga Foundation, represented by foundation members Ken Springer and Wayne Pollard. In addition to being a member of the Foundation, Pollard is also a meter reader for Mon Power.

The $2,000 is earmarked specifically for renovations to the Workman Cabin.

“My wife and I come to Watoga to camp every summer,” Norman said. “Our favorite cabin is #39. We really appreciate the work the foundation has been doing for the park.”

Then it was the Pocahontas County Bicentennial Committee’s turn to receive a check for $2,500 for the work the committee is doing in preparation of the county’s upcoming bicentennial celebration. That year-long celebration is set to open and close in Huntersville – the first county seat.

Receiving the First Energy Foundation check on behalf of the Bicentennial Committee were Mon Power Lead Linesman Shawn Ervine, Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau employee and Huntersville Historical Traditions treasurer Linda Adams and HHT secretary Laura Dean Bennett.

Norman also presented a $1,000 check from the First Energy Foundation to Laura Finch, the incoming president of Experience the Arts. Treasurer Anne Walker and vice president Cheryl Beverage could not be present to receive the check. Experience the Arts will use the funds for Art in the Park, an annual event hosted at Watoga State Park.

Norman said he was pleased to represent the First Energy Foundation as it supports the good work that is going on in the community.

Norman added that he is very proud of the First Energy and Mon Power employees who are actively involved in these organizations.