Thursday, January 11, 1973

The cold air moved in Friday evening and the thermometer fell – zero reading Tuesday. A little snow Monday.

– – –

Marie Waybright lost her cat last week. It was finally found at the 300-foot telescope at the Observatory, maybe listening for some feline signals from outer space.

INAUGURATION

Governor Arch Moore will be formally inaugurated next Monday, January 15, for his second term in office… Our Pocahontas Pioneer Days Queen, Lori Rose Mallow, is scheduled to ride in the Inaugural Parade and our county high school band will march in the parade.

Chamber of Commerce

The annual membership dinner meeting of the Marlinton Chamber of Commerce will be held at the Marlinton Elementary School Cafeteria Thursday evening. John D. Rockefeller, IV, newly named president of Wesleyan College, will speak…

HONEY

We don’t mean to go into the doctoring business but we want to pass along a home remedy. Stanley Loudermilk was in this week and said everyone was asking about how much honey and vinegar to take for arthritis and various ailments, and he wanted some little cards printed so he would have them handy for his friends. He says this past summer, he visited Clyde Friddle, in Moorefield, who is a young 86 and as spry and supple as a much younger man. Mr. Friddle, widely known throughout the eastern part of the state, has 109 colonies of bees. Every night for 40 years he has taken a glass of water with vinegar and honey.

Of course, Mr. Loudermilk proudly added, our white lynn honey is far superior to the honey of that area, made from blue thistle, etc…

What started all this right now was the Buckeye Sunday School Class had a card from Rev. and Mrs. Ray, and they were telling that the vinegar and honey was helping his arthritis so much.

A few years back, we read a book by a New England doctor and he credited the long life span of Vermonters to the cider vinegar and honey, also cranberry juice, that the natives used. In fact, he said it would help most any ailment, and make you feel better even if you had no ailments.

Back to the recipe.

One glass of water, three tablespoons of strained honey and add brown cider vinegar to suit your taste…

WEDDING/ENGAGEMENTS

Miss Barbara Phillips and Fred Goldizen were joined in marriage in a a single ring ceremony Friday afternoon, December 22, 1972, at two o’clock, by the Rev. Wayne Terry. The open church ceremony was held at the Church of God at Beard Heights…

The bride’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Claude Phillips, of Marlinton, and the groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Sampson Goldizen, of Marlinton.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Mullenax, of Boyer, announce the engagement of their daughter, Sonya Ellen, to Raymond Edward Hess, son of Mrs. Viola Beck, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, and the late James Hess… A mid-summer wedding is planned.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. William Harper, of Marlinton, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Nancy Rebecca, to Wayne Glenn Pottmeyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Pottmeyer, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The wedding will take place Saturday, June 23, 1973, in the Marlinton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Maynard Crawford officiating….

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Circosta, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Angela Dawn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Boling, of Bremerton, Washington, twin sons, named Michael LaLanne, Jr. and Elvis Lavern, II. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Clyde M. Waugh, of Stony Bottom…

DEATHS

Deborah Ann Dilley, 15, of Marlinton, a daughter of Mrs. Marie Broyles Dilley and the late Audrey M. Dilley… Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Artie Ray Gabbert, 48, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Durbin… Burial in Mount View Cemetery in Whitmer.

Parker David Gragg, 68, of Marshfield, Missouri; born at Cass, a son of the late Anderson and Rachel Gragg… Burial in the Timber Ridge Cemetery.