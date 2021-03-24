Fairs and festivals will resume May 1

Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that all fairs and festivals and similar events will be allowed to resume, beginning Saturday, May 1, 2021.

“These events are part of the fabric of our state,” Justice said. “We want them to go on.

“I expect all these events to continue following all safety guidelines in order to keep West Virginians safe if they choose to attend these events.”

Justice added that updated safety guidelines will be issued later this week on the West Virginia Strong – The Comeback page of the Governor’s website.

“Unless there’s a real backslide with our numbers, we plan to have all of our fairs and festivals as we try to get back to some level of normalcy,” Justice said.

Vaccine Update

West Virginians, who are age 65 and older, will continue to be prioritized first until all state residents in that age range who desire to receive the vaccine have been vaccinated.

“At the same time, we have got to get more and more West Virginians vaccinated, and now is our time,” Justice said. “Let’s go, West Virginia. Let’s get everyone in the state vaccinated. That’s our goal.”

Justice went on to encourage all West Virginians, age 16 and older, who wish to be vaccinated to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.