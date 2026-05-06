Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Marlinton Woman’s Club hosted its annual Evening with the Arts – a celebration of student artists – at the Pocahontas County Opera House last Friday, in conjunction with the First Friday festivities at Discovery Junction.

Middle and high school students had art on display in all mediums – from pencil drawing, to painting, and even some ceramic creations.

Members of the Woman’s Club judged the artwork – a hard task going by the displays – and awarded ribbons to the talented artists.

Winners are:

Marlinton Middle School

Aboriginal Dot Art – first place, Kaya Eves; second place, Ayla Fanning; and third place, Bella McClure.

Warm/Cool Pumpkins – first place, Jackson Tankersly; second place, Isabella McClure; and third place, Bailey Goodwin.

Agamograph – first place, Easton Smith; second place, James Monico; and third place, Bailey Goodwin.

Radial Symmetry Name – first place, John Mace; second place, Micah Whitworth; and third place, Symphony Aiello.

Watercolor Leaf – first place, Nasir Jordan; second place, Cricket Gregory; and third place, Mason Turner.

Spooky Selfies – first place, Jameson Slifer; second place, Selenah Smith; and third place, Cricket Gregory.

Winter Animals – first place, Kaya Eves; second place, Cricket Gregory; and third place Ayla Fanning.

Pop Art Self-Portraits – first place, Bailey Goodwin; second place, Karis Lowe; and third place, Kya Arbogast.

Cartoon Self-Portraits – first place, Makayla Woody; second place, Ayla Fanning; and third place, Kaya Eves.

Pocahontas County High School

Scratchboard – first place, Nathanael Barkley; second place, Kaelyn (Onyx) Coulter; and third place, Abbilynn Turner.

Acrylic Paint – first place, Ginda Tumblin; second place, Heidi Jordan; and third place, Lexi Burdette.

Tempera – first place, Mazie Monico; second place, Abbilynn Turner; and third place, Kaelyn (Onyx) Coulter.

Graphite – first place, Haley Moore; second place, Shayla Bennett; and third place, Dalton Harrell.

Charcoal – first place, Sydney Slifer; second place, Abbilynn Turner; and third place, Kaelyn (Onyx) Coulter.

Clay – first place Colton Cover; second place, Ginda Tumblin; and third place, Rylee Alderman.

Clay Masks – first place, Faith Dilley; second place, Hayden Waddell; and third place, Allison Friel.

Clay Tiles – first place, Whitney Robertson; second place, Sophia Doss; and third place, Luke Taylor.

Printmaking – first place, Lily Barr; second place, Dominick Barnes; and third place, Taylor Morrison.

Watercolor – first place, Dazja Brown; second place, Hayden Waddell; and third place, Harmony Thompson.

Multi-media – first place, Jacob Moore; second place, Heidi Jordan; and third place, Allison Friel.

Colored Pencil – first place, Sydney Slifer; second place, Cloe Woody; and third place, Addison Puffenbarger.

Oil Pastel – first place, Shayla Bennett; second place, Lily Barr; and third place, Jolene Workman.