Suzanne Stewart
Staff Writer
The Marlinton Woman’s Club hosted its annual Evening with the Arts – a celebration of student artists – at the Pocahontas County Opera House last Friday, in conjunction with the First Friday festivities at Discovery Junction.
Middle and high school students had art on display in all mediums – from pencil drawing, to painting, and even some ceramic creations.
Members of the Woman’s Club judged the artwork – a hard task going by the displays – and awarded ribbons to the talented artists.
Winners are:
Marlinton Middle School
Aboriginal Dot Art – first place, Kaya Eves; second place, Ayla Fanning; and third place, Bella McClure.
Warm/Cool Pumpkins – first place, Jackson Tankersly; second place, Isabella McClure; and third place, Bailey Goodwin.
Agamograph – first place, Easton Smith; second place, James Monico; and third place, Bailey Goodwin.
Radial Symmetry Name – first place, John Mace; second place, Micah Whitworth; and third place, Symphony Aiello.
Watercolor Leaf – first place, Nasir Jordan; second place, Cricket Gregory; and third place, Mason Turner.
Spooky Selfies – first place, Jameson Slifer; second place, Selenah Smith; and third place, Cricket Gregory.
Winter Animals – first place, Kaya Eves; second place, Cricket Gregory; and third place Ayla Fanning.
Pop Art Self-Portraits – first place, Bailey Goodwin; second place, Karis Lowe; and third place, Kya Arbogast.
Cartoon Self-Portraits – first place, Makayla Woody; second place, Ayla Fanning; and third place, Kaya Eves.
Pocahontas County High School
Scratchboard – first place, Nathanael Barkley; second place, Kaelyn (Onyx) Coulter; and third place, Abbilynn Turner.
Acrylic Paint – first place, Ginda Tumblin; second place, Heidi Jordan; and third place, Lexi Burdette.
Tempera – first place, Mazie Monico; second place, Abbilynn Turner; and third place, Kaelyn (Onyx) Coulter.
Graphite – first place, Haley Moore; second place, Shayla Bennett; and third place, Dalton Harrell.
Charcoal – first place, Sydney Slifer; second place, Abbilynn Turner; and third place, Kaelyn (Onyx) Coulter.
Clay – first place Colton Cover; second place, Ginda Tumblin; and third place, Rylee Alderman.
Clay Masks – first place, Faith Dilley; second place, Hayden Waddell; and third place, Allison Friel.
Clay Tiles – first place, Whitney Robertson; second place, Sophia Doss; and third place, Luke Taylor.
Printmaking – first place, Lily Barr; second place, Dominick Barnes; and third place, Taylor Morrison.
Watercolor – first place, Dazja Brown; second place, Hayden Waddell; and third place, Harmony Thompson.
Multi-media – first place, Jacob Moore; second place, Heidi Jordan; and third place, Allison Friel.
Colored Pencil – first place, Sydney Slifer; second place, Cloe Woody; and third place, Addison Puffenbarger.
Oil Pastel – first place, Shayla Bennett; second place, Lily Barr; and third place, Jolene Workman.
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