Evelyn Margaret \u201cPeg\u201d Greenlee, age 95, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 1, 2022.\r\n\r\nThe funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 4, at the Charleston Baptist Temple with Pastor Jim Hewitt officiating.\u00a0 Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.\r\n\r\nCDC protocols, as well as the church requirements, need to be followed.\u00a0 This includes wearing masks and social distancing.\r\n\r\nBurial will be a private gathering at the Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charleston Baptist Temple at 209 Morris Street, Charleston WV\u00a0 25301.\r\n\r\nFriends may send condolences to the family at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.barlowbonsall.com\/">www.barlowbonsall.com<\/a>
