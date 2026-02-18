Evelyn Ruth Taylor Bennett, 94, of Marlinton passed away at her home Friday, February 13, 2026.

Born July 3, 1931, in Fenwick, she was a daughter of the late Claybourne McNeil and Rhoda Helena Swartz Taylor.

Evelyn was a Baptist by faith, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Leo Bennett; five brothers, Edgar Taylor, Harry Taylor, William James “Jim” Taylor, Claybourne McNeil “Buster” Taylor; and two sister, Virginia “Alice” Williams and MariBelle Harrison.

Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Linda Jenell Rood Bennett, of Marlinton; sons, Lee McNeal Bennett, and wife, Cindy, of White Sulphur Springs, and Terry Leo Bennett, and wife, Sarita, of Marlinton; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes the body will be cremated.

