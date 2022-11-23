On Wednesday, November 16, in the year of our Lord 2022, Birdie Ellen Johnson, age 95, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Pocahontas County, was received into her eternal home to be with the Lord.

Born September 14, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Russell William Taylor and Birdie Marie Taylor.

At the age of 11, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Rev. Quade R. Arbogast was the pastor at the time.

Ellen was, first of all, a loving wife and mother. She also worked as an insurance assistant, Spiegel sales agent and Revco pharmacy assistant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Esco Carl Johnson Jr., whom she married October 28, 1948; son, Ronald E. Johnson, brothers, Bedford Taylor and Raymond Taylor; and sisters, Gladys Buzzard, Ethel Martin and Peggy Lusk.

She is survived by her son, Richard, and daughter-in-law, Sandra; granddaughter, Bethany Johnson; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home Chapel in Buckeye with Pastor Caleb Barkley officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

A time of reflection will be held at the Grace Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 512 Third Avenue in Marlinton following the interment service.

