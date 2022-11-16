Ellen Denise Adrian, 68, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home.

Born February 22, 1954, at Cross Lanes, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Lorena Dougherty Hinzman.

Ellen worked as a nurse at CAMC for 25 years, at PMH for 10 years, as well as five years at Bath Memorial Hospital in Virginia, and five years at Webster County Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Adrian; daughters, Delia Dougherty and Shana Adrian, both of New Jersey, and Amanda Muldoon, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sons, Connor Tackett and Charles Tackett, both of Charleston; and seven grandchildren, Brook, Dawson, Jacob, Jason, Skylah, Taylynn and Ayden.

Funeral service was held Monday, November 14, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Kyna Moore officiating. Burial was in Gay Cemetery in Edray.

Donations of sympathy may be made to Mountain Hospice, 1002 S, 1002 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26250.

