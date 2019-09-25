Elenor Caroll Wymer, age 84, of Beverly, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan of Barbour County in Belington.

Born February 15, 1935, at Cass, she was the youngest daughter of the late Robert A. and Mary Alice Blanchard Wymer.

Elenor was never married and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a 1954 graduate of Green Bank High School. She worked at Cass, Durbin Mercantile and for more than 30 years at Reidbard Bros. in Elkins.

She is survived by four nephews and six nieces and their families.

Funeral service was held September 11 at Randolph Funeral Home in Valley Bend. Interment was in Arbovale Cemetery.