Election News ~ Absentee Ballots

Due to the fact that there is no Stay at Home Order in place at this time – as there was during the spring primary election seaso – the county clerk’s office will not do a bulk mailing of absentee ballot applications for the November 3 election.

If you would like to vote by absentee ballot, the following instructions will guide you through the process.

All registered voters concerned about their health and safety due to COVID-19 are eligible to vote absentee in the 2020 General Election.

Three ways to request an absentee ballot:

• access the absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com.

• download and print the application from one of two websites: pocahontascountyclerk.com or sos.wv.gov

• call the County Clerk’s Office at 304-799-4549 to request an application be mailed, faxed or emailed to you.

Once received, select the first option on the application, “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” as the reason for voting absentee.

Postage-prepaid absentee ballots will start going in the mail September 18 to voters whose applications are approved.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 28.

Early in-person voting will take place from October 21 to October 31.

Election Day is November 3.