Edna Rachel Scott, 82, of Buckeye, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born December 29, 1939, in Mill Point, she was a daughter of the late Claire Bell Kramer.

Edna was a member of the Cooktown Community Church and was a homemaker.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Auldridge; second husband, Harry Scott; sister, Betty Willet; brother, Luke Miller; and a grandson, Markus Sharp.

Edna is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Murray and Hazel Sharp; son, Ronald Auldridge; seven grandchildren; sister, Pearl McCutcheon; and two brothers, John Miller and Paul Miller.

Graveside service was held Tuesday August 9, 2022, at Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffey Creek with Pastor Dave McCall officiating.

There will be no visitation.

