Easter Message

Our Easter celebrations will be different this year, but the message is still the same: “He is not here; He has risen!” Luke 24:6a
Joyful, joyful we adore Thee,
God of glory, Lord of love
Hearts unfold like flowers before thee
Opening to the sun above
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness,
Drive the dark of doubt away,
Giver of immortal gladness,
Fill us with the light of day.
All Thy works with joy surround Thee,
Earth and heaven reflect Thy rays,
Stars and angels sing around Thee,
Center of unbroken praise.
Field and forest, vale and mountain,
Flowery meadow, flashing sea,
Chanting bird and flowing fountain,
Call us to rejoice in Thee.
Mortals, join the happy chorus
Which the morning stars began
Father love is reigning o’er us,
Brother love binds man to man.
Ever singing, march we onward,
Victors in the midst of strife,
Joyful music leads us sun-ward
In the triumph song of life.
~ Henry Van Dyke, 1907