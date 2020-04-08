Easter Message

Our Easter celebrations will be different this year, but the message is still the same: “He is not here; He has risen!” Luke 24:6a

Joyful, joyful we adore Thee,

God of glory, Lord of love

Hearts unfold like flowers before thee

Opening to the sun above

Melt the clouds of sin and sadness,

Drive the dark of doubt away,

Giver of immortal gladness,

Fill us with the light of day.

All Thy works with joy surround Thee,

Earth and heaven reflect Thy rays,

Stars and angels sing around Thee,

Center of unbroken praise.

Field and forest, vale and mountain,

Flowery meadow, flashing sea,

Chanting bird and flowing fountain,

Call us to rejoice in Thee.

Mortals, join the happy chorus

Which the morning stars began

Father love is reigning o’er us,

Brother love binds man to man.

Ever singing, march we onward,

Victors in the midst of strife,

Joyful music leads us sun-ward

In the triumph song of life.

~ Henry Van Dyke, 1907