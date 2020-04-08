Easter Message

  • Headline News

    April 8, 2020

    Our Easter celebrations will be different this year, but the message is still the same: “He is not here; He has risen!” Luke 24:6a

    Joyful, joyful we adore Thee,
    God of glory, Lord of love
    Hearts unfold like flowers before thee
    Opening to the sun above
    Melt the clouds of sin and sadness,
    Drive the dark of doubt away,
    Giver of immortal gladness,
    Fill us with the light of day.

    All Thy works with joy surround Thee,
    Earth and heaven reflect Thy rays,
    Stars and angels sing around Thee,
    Center of unbroken praise.
    Field and forest, vale and mountain,
    Flowery meadow, flashing sea,
    Chanting bird and flowing fountain,
    Call us to rejoice in Thee.

    Mortals, join the happy chorus
    Which the morning stars began
    Father love is reigning o’er us,
    Brother love binds man to man.
    Ever singing, march we onward,
    Victors in the midst of strife,
    Joyful music leads us sun-ward
    In the triumph song of life.
    ~ Henry Van Dyke, 1907

