Dwight Dallas Walker, 65, of Dunwoody, Georgia, gained his wings November 8, 2026.

Born June 5, 1960, he was a son of the late Dallas and Ione Walker.

Dwight was a graduate of Marist High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Spring Hill College. He received his BA and three MA degrees from Arkansas State University, Hawaii Pacific and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Dwight taught math and was a substitute teacher at Peachtree Middle School in Dunwoody. He also taught online courses for the University of Phoenix.

He is lovingly remembered by his brother, Ray Walker, of Dunwoody, Georgia; uncles and aunts, Norman Walker, Eugene Walker and wife, Ann, Curtis Walker and wife, Shirley, all of Hillsboro, and Vernon Walker, of Craigsville; and several cousins.

Funeral service was held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church with interment in Arlington Memorial Park in Shady Springs, Georgia.

Memorial gifts may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.