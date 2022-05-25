Dorothy Viola Trainer, age 99, of Buckhannon, departed to her Heavenly home Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital NCF in Buckhannon.

Born May 1, 1923, at the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains in Meadow Creek, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Otho and Hallie Gabert Chestnut.

On June 14, 1941, she married Fred W. Trainer, Sr. who preceded her in death on March 14, 1973.

Mrs. Trainer attended May Chapel and Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. She loved country music, gardening, sewing, crafting Christmas tree decorations, working crossword puzzles and was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Marlinton. But mostly, she loved her family and her family dearly loved her.

Mrs. Trainer took great care and detail in everything that she did in her life. Her detailed care is reflected in each one of her children and many grandchildren. She was known for her incredible sense of humor and beautiful honesty that will forever be treasured by those who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable woman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is reunited in heaven with her grandson, Edward E. Warner, Jr.; son-in-law, Fenton Taylor; and three brothers, Leonard, Lloyd and Raymond Chesnut; and many, many friends.

Mrs. Trainer is survived by the “twinkles” in her eyes, her five children, Joyce D. Warner and husband, Edward, of Buckhannon, Jeannie Taylor, of Pomeroy, Ohio, Fred W. Trainer, Jr., and wife, June, of Buckhannon, D. Susan Phillips, and husband, Brent, of Morgantown, and Sharon Sencindiver, and husband, John, of French Creek; 14 beloved grandchildren, Gregory W. Taylor, and wife, Patty, of Cartersville, Georiga, Ann L. Bush, and husband, Douglas, of Buckhannon, Stephen M. Warner, and wife, Terry, of Buckhannon, Jody L. Howard, and husband, Wess, of Pomeroy, Ohio, Jennifer L. Bartrum, and husband, Michael, of Pomeroy, Ohio, Jeremy McGill, and wife, Elaine, of Buckhannon, Brandi L. Phillip ,and husband Tariq, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Brooke P. Quinlan, and husband, Aaron, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cody B. Phillips, and wife, Courtney, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fred W. Trainer III, and wife, Leslie, of Buckhannon, Ashley Burch, and husband, Justin, of Buckhannon, Ian A. Sabo, and wife, Alex, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alexis C. Sabo, of Asheville, North Carolina; three step-grandchildren, Susan M. Shelton, and husband, Craig, of Flemington, Amy Rhodes, and husband, Matt, of St. Albans, and Matthew Sencindiver, and wife, Jacie, of Fairmont; 26 cherished great-grandchildren with one more on the way; eight step-great grandchildren; six doting great-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great- grandchild; two sisters, Olena Kersey, of Hurricane, and Gladys Wade, of North Olmsted, Ohio; and special niece, Nancy Evans Mosley, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Friends will be received Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 30, with visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the 10 a.m. service at Poling-St Clair Funeral Home in Buckhannon with Pastor J. Edward McDaniels officiating.

Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in May Chapel Church Cemetery in Neola.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to: May Chapel UMC, c/o Lucretia Hefner, 20253 Pocahontas Trail, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986-9791

Online condolences may be shared at www.polingstclair.com

Poling-St Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.