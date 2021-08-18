Doris Elisabeth Gillispie, 91, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021.

Born September 8, 1929, at Frank, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Simmons and Margie Spencer-Simmons.

Doris had a long career in federal service, finally retiring in 2002 from the United States Environmental Agency where she headed up youth programs. She had previously served as a civilian employee of the United States Air Force and with the United States Forest Service. Doris had the distinction of being one of very few civilian women in management roles at the Department of Defense in the early 1950s.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Kenneth Gillispie; and her brothers, Zane Simmons and Neal Simmons.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Gillispie-Gillette, and her husband, David, of Golden, Colorado; her son, Michael Gillispie, and wife, Sarah, of Silver Springs, Maryland; grandchildren, Robert Gillette, Logan Gillette, Ilene Gillispie and Samuel Gillispie; and her dear friends, Zane and Gertrude Taylor, of Green Bank.

A private funeral service was held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Arbovale United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Doris was laid to rest beside her husband at Arbovale Cemetery.

