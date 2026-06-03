The Town of Marlinton’s First Friday Series continues June 5 with “Fossilized Friday” from 5 to 7 p.m. at Discovery Junction.

Archeologist Charlene Clinger will display a collection of rocks and fossils and will introduce folks to the fascinating world of geology.

Eventgoers can create their own fossil in clay with real shells, plants and other materials, as well as make rubbings of fossils with featured artist Vivian Blackwood.

Performing on stage will be Blue Navigator, a high lonesome country and boogie-woogie band from the Greenbrier Valley. They will perform a collection of tunes ranging from traditional standards and 70s classics to modern indie and outsider folk.

As always, the First Friday event will include the farmers market and hands-on activities provided by community businesses and organizations. Come out and “unearth” some family-friendly fun!

The libraries will be kick-starting registration at First Friday, for the “Unearth a Story” Summer Reading Program.

Librarians will be on hand with an excavation station and opportunity to sign up. You can also register for our Unearth a Story Summer Reading Program online or at your local library branch.