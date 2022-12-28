Donovan “Donnie” Keith Bennett, 57, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born November 24, 1965, in Richwood, he was a son of Keith Bennett, of Valley Head, and the late Pauline Teter.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Saige Bennett; and a brother, Brian Bennett.

Donnie was a trimmer operator for Beckwith Lumber Company and Cramer Lumber Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved all things outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Tena Bennett; father and step-mother, Keith Bennett and Edith Taylor, of Valley Head; three sons, Jacob Bennett, and wife, Rebecca, Jonathan “JJ” Bennett and Daemian Bennett, all of Marlinton, two daughters, Jenna Bennett and partner, Ally, of Huntington, and Alana Bennett, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Brantley, Waylon, Jase, Easton, Canaan, Raelynn, Cayson, Roman and Emersyn; brother, Kenny Summerfield, of Cass; sister, Lori Currence, of Valley Head; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Robert Cutlip officiating.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home, 16792 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV 24954, to offset the funeral bill or Lantzfuneralhome.com

