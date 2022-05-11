Donald Cecil Arthur II, 71, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born February 15, 1951, in South Charleston, he was a son of the late Donald Cecil Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Smith Arthur.

Donald was of the Baptist faith. He was a chemical operator and electrician, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR. His grandchildren were the love of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Colten Luikart; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Erma Wymer.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Doris Wymer Arthur; daughter, Megan Dawn Luikart, of Marlinton; son, Chad Edward Arthur (Nesia), of Winfield; six grandchildren, Allie (Aus-tin), Delania (Waylon), Quentin, Hunter and Aubriee.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be Friday, May 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church in Scott Depot with Pastor Bill Wymer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the church from 1 to 3 p.m.

Per his wishes, the body will be cremated.

