Dollie Recie Galford Simmons, age 89, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away, Monday, June 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born November 19, 1929, in Dunmore, she was a daughter of the late Wade Chelsey and Georgia Recie Taylor Galford.

Dollie graduated from Green Bank High School. On December 26, 1955, she married Thomas Jefferson Simmons, who preceded her in death on February 21, 2014.

Dollie adored all children and, after raising her own, she became a childcare provider from her home. She especially enjoyed helping to raise her grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three infant brothers; brothers, Thomas and Ben Galford; and sisters, Beulah Meiss, Mazie “Marie” Lowry, Beatrice Virginia Matheny and Gertrude Carpenter.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Stoffregen, and husband, Gary, of Woodbridge, Virginia; two sons, Jimmy Simmons, and wife Kathy, of Reva, Virginia, and Jeffrey Simmons, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; grandson, Paul Botto, of Woodbridge, Virginia; granddaughter, Amber Simmons, of Alta Vista, Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Kayla Botto, of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Graveside service will be held June 27, 11 a.m. in Monterey Cemetery with Rev. C. William “Bill” Cox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monterey Cemetery, c/o Nancy Sweitzer, 228 Triple Oak Lane, Hot Springs, VA 24445.