Home Headline News Doing it Right at Durbin Days Doing it Right at Durbin Days July 25, 2018 Along with the typical carnival rides, top photo, the festivities at Durbin Days Heritage Festival were a time for getting together with friends and family and celebrating the wonderful things about Pocahontas County. Bottom left, Margie Sparks demonstrates basketmaking at the Durbin Art Center. Bottom right, Miss Durbin Days, Hailey Bennett, is joined by her dog in the parade. S. Stewart and T. Huguenin