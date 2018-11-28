Cynthia Sandeno

District Ranger

USFS

Discovery Junction, the soon to be developed community space next to the Pocahontas County Opera House just got a huge push forward. On November 19, the committee received notification that they had been given a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant that would match all of the funding they had pulled together. Governor Justice presented an award of $86,391 to the Town of Marlinton to help implement this wonderful project.

“Receiving this funding means we have almost all of the money we need to make Discovery Junction a reality,” said Luci Mosesso who wrote and submitted the grant. “We hope to be able to break ground this spring.”

Discovery Junction will be a space dedicated to play, exploration, music and enjoyment of the natural world. The site will include an outdoor stage, covered walkway for vendors such as the farmers market, interpretive signage, wildlife habitat, wetland-themed splash pad for children, and a walking tour that connects visitors to their public lands. The tour and signage would directly tie the Town of Marlinton to the Greenbrier River Trail and then to two different Forest Service trails. This will allow ample outdoor opportunities for hikers, mountain bikers and paddlers. This project is part of a desire to build a healthy, vibrant community that reflects the origins of the town, celebrates its history, and charts a new course for its future.

“The Discovery Junction Committee would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this project, Mosesso said. “Without the community’s support, we would not have been able to get this grant.”

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, so please consider making a gift to this project through the Town of Marlinton Office.