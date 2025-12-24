Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

During the summer and fall, Durbin is filled with visitors – including folks who take the train from Cass Railroad Scenic State Park to those staying at the East Fork Campground, and others who are enjoying a day trip through the county.

By the time winter rolls around, there are fewer visitors to enjoy the recreation and restaurants the town has to offer.

That’s why, with the help of Durbin Mon Forest Towns representative Nicolle Flood-Sawczyszyn, the town of Durbin has partnered with its restaurant owners to create a Durbin Dining Club.

It costs $10 per individual to join the club. Members are given a punch card to track their meals at both Rustic Roots and Station 2. They can have six meals at each or 12 meals total at one location.

After those 12 meals, the member will receive a $20 gift card from the restaurants.

“We’re targeting after four p.m. and we’re asking people to spend at least $17,” Flood-Sawczyszyn said. “What qualifies? A drink [or an alcoholic drink], an appetizer, a meal and dessert. So, there are a lot of options to meet that target.”

The Club is a way to continue to support the economy in the town, when tourism is slow, with the town itself and the restaurants benefiting.

The fee to join the club goes to the Town of Durbin and will be used by the beautification committee for continued upgrades.

While some might see owning restaurants in the same town as a competition, Rustic Roots owners Travis and Marka Kane, and Station 2 owner Buster Varner, see this as an opportunity to bring more people to town – whether local or tourists.

Although there is an influx of skier traffic in the county in the winter, they usually bypass or miss Durbin all together.

“If they came through this way, it’s out of their way,” Travis said. “They go Huttonsville and up or by Marlinton.

“This is kind of a dead zone, unless they make a wrong turn,” he added, laughing.

Flood-Sawczyszyn has a remedy for that. She’s already sold tickets to skiers for the Club and told them how they can experience both Snowshoe and Durbin.

“I said, you go 219 and you come home 250 and you eat,” she said.

The Club cards are available at both restaurants, and the gift cards do not expire.

Looking ahead to the holidays and special events coming up in 2026, the restaurants are planning specials that will add to their already great menus.

“We usually do steak nights on Friday nights,” Marka said. “We also do a seafood special.”

Varner said he’s happy to participate in the Club and hopes it attracts people to Durbin.

“I’m all for doing anything positive in the town,” he said.

“I think it will be a great way to bring people here.”