Dharl Lane Wilfong, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday May 7, 2022, after 80 rich and fulfilling years of life. His last days were spent surrounded by his loving family as his battle with leukemia came to an end, and he peacefully passed at Doey’s House, Hospice of Washington County.

Dharl was born May 13, 1941, in Bartow, to a family of 11 siblings, nine of whom survived to adulthood. After graduating from high school, he followed his older brothers into service and joined the Navy. He was trained as a medic and served 10 years. He was stationed at Quantico and Norfolk, Virginia, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and, eventually, Vietnam.

In 1964, he married Mary Lois Petre, of Maugansville, Maryland, and upon his return from Vietnam, he established residence in Hagers- town, Maryland, with her and their three children. After discharge from the military, he continued his medical career, completed his nursing training, and started as a Nurse Anesthetist at Washington County Hospital.

In 1979, Dharl’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to another career change as he and Mary became owners and operators of Martin’s Fine Furniture, which he operated until its closing in 2011.

Upon retirement, he continued to contribute to operations of their remaining business ventures. Dharl’s enthusiasm for life and the boundless energy he devoted to helping others were gifts to his friends and family as well as many who were impacted throughout the community. He relished any opportunity to solve problems for others, whether it meant rushing over in his work clothes to do yard work, showing up with a truck full of furniture and moving it himself, or spending the time to share his straightforward and valuable advice.

He also shared his passion for fun, including camping trips with his family, hunting, fishing, anything outdoors, endless hours of fun and jokes shared with his siblings, nieces and neph-ews, and his constant dreaming of the next adventure. He was always having fun. His family is blessed to have shared in his approach to life, and he will live on in the lives of all he has left behind.

Dharl was a born caregiver, and his family learned to lean on his strength and natural gifts, including all the challenges and joys of life and loss that family brings.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years and lifelong friend, Mary Wilfong, of Hagerstown, Maryland; his partner of 25 years, Connie Barnes, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; three children and their spouses, Melissa Wilfong and Annette Hubbard, Belinda Stahl and Tim Stahl, Kevin and Danielle Wilfong; and his five devoted grandchildren of whom he was immensely proud, Nathan Eschbach, Jeremy Eschbach, Audrey Stahl, Fiona Wilfong and Benjamin Stahl; two sisters, Linda Bonifant-Travers and Kay Jeans; and a host of nieces and nephews who he treated like his own children.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. N, Hagerstown, Maryland, and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Paramount Baptist Church, 13234 Marsh Pike, Hagerstown, Maryland.

The family wishes for everyone to share their stories and memories of how Dharl has impacted their lives on his memorial website, at douglasfiery.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reach of Washington County or the Wounded Warrior Project.