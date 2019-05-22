The Annual Memorial Day Service for veterans interred in the Arbovale Cemetery will be held Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at the Arbovale United Methodist Church.

Family and friends of veterans who have passed away within the past year are especially invited to attend the service and to designate a person to accept a flower in honor of their loved one. These flowers will then be placed in a basket to be taken to the cemetery following the service.

The Pocahontas Honor Corps will complete the ceremony with a flag raising at the main gate of Arbovale Cemetery.

Guest speaker for the Memorial Service will be Delegate William “Bill” Hartman, a veteran, who retired as a Colonel after 32 years with the West Virginia Army National Guard.

Hartman has represented Pocahontas and Randolph counties in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 18 years.

Special music will be provided by Jim Anderton.

Flags will be placed on the graves of approximately 400 veterans in the Arbovale Cemetery and in other cemeteries in the northern end of Pocahontas County.

For more information about the Memorial Service, contact Charles Sheets at 304-456-4762.