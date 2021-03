Debra Lynn Cain, 66, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Steve Teter officiating. Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery at Slaty Fork.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com