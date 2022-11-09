David Donald Cassell, 62 of Fishersville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Marlinton.

Born February 12, 1960, in Marlinton, he is a son of Arlene Sue Kelly Ralston, of Marlinton, and the late Charles Donald Cassell.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Wanless Cemetery near Cass.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com