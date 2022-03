Daniel Ray VanReenen, Sr. 73, passed away Sunday, March 6, in Bel Air, Maryland, proving that he was not, in fact, too mean to die.

A long-time resident of Aberdeen, Van was born in Marlinton, and was a son of the late Walter D. VanReenen and Hazel Jane Hensil Baker.

Van’s life will be celebrated at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to any organization you think Van would have appreciated.