Dallas Ray Walker, 93, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022.

Born November 9, 1928, at Lobelia, he was one of 11 children of the late Edward E. and Frances Walker.

After a successful career in the United States Marine Corps, he retired as a full-bird Colonel. After his retirement from active service from the U.S.M.C. he had various executive positions in civilian life.

Dallas’ wife of 57 years, Ione Leona, passed away March 31, 2015. Dallas is now in heaven with his beloved partner in life.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Walker Clutter and Mildred Walker Brown; half-sisters, Alma Walker Heyne and Bernice Walker Lucabaugh; brothers, Patrick Austin Walker and Franklin Delano Walker.

He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Dallas Walker and Rambridge Ray Walker, of Georgia; half-brothers, Norman Walker, Eugene Walker and Curtis Walker, all of Hillsboro, and Vernon Walker, of Cottle; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later followed by a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.