Trimming the Christmas tree with heirloom and handmade ornaments is a family tradition and a seasonal joy.

Learn to make your own simple, yet beautiful, Christmas tree balls December 8 with the Pocahontas County Art Guild. Join in to swirl paint, turning inexpensive clear balls into unique personal holiday expressions.

Each crafter will go home with two finished samples and the knowledge of how to turn a whole carton into enough ornaments for everyone on their list.

Vickie Martin will lead the class.

All materials will be provided. Price is $15 for non-members and $10 for members.

Contact Vickie at kylemistymom48@hotmail.com or call 304-799-6455.

Class size limited to 10.

Mail checks payable to PCAG to Vickie at 123 Seneca Crest Dr. Buckeye, WV 24924.

Pocahontas County Art Guild operates in association with the Artisans Co-op.