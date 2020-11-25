COVID-19 Update

The Pocahontas County Health Department has received notification of 41 additional Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Pocahontas County, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 71.
There have been a total of 153 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Of the 153 cases, 71 remain active as of Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020, these include:
23 inmates at Denmar Correctional Center
24 residents at Pocahontas Center
24 active cases within the community.
82 people have recovered, meaning they have finished their isolation and are symptom free.
