COVID-19 Update

The Pocahontas County Health Department has received notification of 41 additional Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Pocahontas County, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 71.

There have been a total of 153 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Of the 153 cases, 71 remain active as of Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020, these include:

23 inmates at Denmar Correctional Center

24 residents at Pocahontas Center

24 active cases within the community.

82 people have recovered, meaning they have finished their isolation and are symptom free.