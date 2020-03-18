COVID-19 Daily Update ~ March 17

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state.

The individual is from the Eastern Panhandle and is not currently hospitalized. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released at this time.

As of March 17, 2020, at 8 p.m., West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 137 residents for COVID-19, with 122 results coming back negative and 14 tests pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the state’s first positive case of COVID-19 during a statewide address Tuesday evening.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.