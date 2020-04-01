Coronavirus symptoms?

Call first, and we’ll make the call

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital

Call before visiting healthcare facilities; protect yourself and conserve resources for the most vulnerable of our population.

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital urges residents who suspect they may have coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms to call first before visiting their local health facility.

As a result, limited resources can be most efficiently used for those in our population who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

“Patients who are mildly ill with coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home,” Infection Control Nurse Lori Riggsby said. “If you have symptoms including a fever of greater than 100.4°, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, you don’t need to be seen by a provider immediately. These patients are first asked to self-quarantine their entire family at home. If symptoms continue, call 304-799-7400 to review your symptoms with hospital staff, who will determine next steps.

“As a community, we will overcome this situation together, neighbors helping neighbors and caring first for those most in need,” said PMH CEO Mary Beth Barr. “I’m so proud to see how our employees and providers are pulling together. We thank everyone for your patience as we make our way through this unchartered journey.”

PMH wants to emphasize the importance of community-mindedness by staying vigilant with social practices and hygiene. Stay home if possible and practice social distancing to stop or slow the spread of contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19. Avoid shaking hands, cancel large events, avoid large crowds, and keep a six-foot distance between you and others.

For individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is essential that your entire family self-quarantine. If possible, the individual with symptoms should isolate separately within the home, staying in a separate bedroom and bathroom area. When your entire family is under self-quarantine, no one should leave the home. This is absolutely critical to avoid spreading this highly contagious virus. Make arrangements to have someone drop off needed supplies outside to prevent the disease from spreading to others in the community.

For updates on the COVID-19 and what you can do to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors, please routinely visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov