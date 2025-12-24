Cora Auldridge Kelton, 88, passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in assisted living in Terry, Georgia.

Born February 22, 1937, at Buckeye, she was a daughter of the late John Auldridge and Mattie Burgess Auldridge.

During her childhood, Cora enjoyed playing with her cousins and sisters, going to school and church and walking a lot.

Cora was a graduate of Marlinton High School Class of 1956.

She was married to Robert Kelton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Kelton, Jr.; sisters, Ruth Burke, Florence Woods and Dorothy Smith; and brothers, Norman Auldridge and Denver Auldridge.

She is survived by a sister, Flora Lovelace, of Hotchkiss, Colorado; four sons, Daniel, Ricky, Ronnie and Joey; a daughter, Cindy, all of Georgia; and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

The body was cremated, with inurnment in Georgia.