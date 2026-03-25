Connie Sue Wooddell, 70, was born March 8, 1955, in Marlinton, and passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Elkins.

Connie was born into a military family that traveled the world. After her birth, her family moved to Friendship Airport, Maryland; Hanscom Air Force Base (AFB), Massachusetts; Taipei Air Station, Taipei, Taiwan; Dover AFB, Delaware; Arlington, Virginia; Santiago, Chile; and finally returned to her family’s homeplace in Green Bank in 1970.

Connie was a 1974 graduate of Pocahontas County High School. She attended West Virginia University until 1977, then returned to Pocahontas County and worked at Pocahontas Pharmacy until 1979 when she left to work for the Bank of Marlinton. In the early 1980s she moved to Dallas, Texas, and worked for a variety of companies, including Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies.

She returned to Pocahontas County in 2011 and worked for the City National Bank in Marlinton, before becoming a caregiver for her mother.

Connie was a woman of deep faith throughout her life and was always in search of giving to those less fortunate.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marianne Wooddell.

She is survived by her brother Rick (Renae); nephew, Andrew (Elizabeth); niece, Erin West (John); one great-niece; two great-nephews; and her aunt, Mary Margaret Darby, of Australia.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the Arbovale Main Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of gratitude can be made in her name to the Green Bank Public Library.