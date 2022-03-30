Last Friday, Pocahontas County High School students who are members of military families traveled to the elementary and middle schools of the county to visit with other military students. At Hillsboro Elementary School, a group of the PCHS boys played basketball with James Goldsberry, center, and his sister, Hailey. Below, Sullivan Seldomridge, left, chats with Haley Spencer, Macaden Taylor and Rachel Burns.

The day was organized by the Purple Star Award coordinators. PSA is a club specifically organized for students who have family members who are currently serving or are veterans of the U.S. military. S. Stewart photos