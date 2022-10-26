Community Care of West Virginia’s (CCWV) is now accepting new patients and extending its hours at its Green Bank Health Center thanks to the addition of Dr. Quintin Brubaker.

Brubaker joins the CCWV Green Bank team as its new provider following the completion of his residency at WVU Department of Family Medicine. The Green Bank Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brubaker is currently taking new patients.

“Dr. Brubaker’s experience throughout his academic career and residency demonstrates his dedication to quality healthcare,” said Patricia Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia.

Throughout Brubaker’s training, he pursued a strong interest in rural healthcare. He participated in the Rural Health Track, served as president of his medical school class and, in 2019, was awarded the Student Leadership Award by the National Rural Health Association. Brubaker is board-certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and board-eligible with the American Board of Medical Acupuncture.

“I am thrilled to join the Pocahontas community and Community Care team,” Brubaker said. “I hope to provide extensive care, promote wellness and manage the health issues affecting the community.”

Prior to joining the Community Care team, Brubaker graduated from WVU with a Medical Doctor degree in 2019 and from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in History in 2007. Preceding medical school, he worked as an EMT and paramedic for seven years in Virginia.

“With Dr. Brubaker on our team, we will be able to provide comprehensive healthcare to many more patients in Green Bank and surrounding communities,” Collett said. “He is a key part of expanding our services and service areas.”

Brubaker grew up in Frederick County, Virginia. He is passionate about rural healthcare and plans to stay and work in West Virginia.