Tim Walker\r\nAMR Reporter\r\n\r\nAt its January 4 meeting, the Pocahontas County Commission voted to write a letter to the State Historical Preservation Office requesting that the county\u2019s Jail Building be removed from the National Registry of Historic Places. At an earlier meeting in the fall, representatives from that office had advised the commission that writing that letter would be the first step in the process. \r\n\r\nThe commission wants to demolish the jail building to make way for a new courthouse annex on that site. It was explained that they can demolish it without removing it from the registry, but if they do, no federal funds can be used to demolish it or to build or equip the new annex. During the current meeting, commission president Walt Helmick said that if they are not successful in removing the jail from the registry, they will have to use all local funds to build the new annex.\r\n\r\nThe commission re-elected Helmick as commission president for 2022 and retained the same county commission board appointments as they had in 2021.\r\n\r\nThey read a notice from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission containing the final supplemental impact statement for the Atlantic Coast Pipe-line (ACP). It concerned the restoration projects that the ACP is required to do to stabilize the lands affected by the ACP\u2019s previous pipeline construction efforts in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They include:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Leaving all of the already installed pipeline in place (31.4 miles.)\r\n\r\n\u2022 Restore all lands cleared and graded (82.7 miles.)\r\n\r\n\u2022 Leave felled trees in place where they have not yet been cleared (25.2 miles.)\r\n\r\nThey also provided a copy of a letter to all county commissions in West Virginia suggesting they all oppose the Property Tax Modernization Amendment to the West Virginia constitution. That amendment will be on the 2022 General Election ballot for ratification. The letter states, if passed, it would would eliminate the personal property tax on equipment, inventory and motor vehicles. The letter said this would eliminate a major funding tool for county governments, municipalities and boards of education without offering any plans on how to implement this change, or any guaranteed revenue replacement source for local governments. Commissioner John Rebinski is very concerned about the impact on Pocahontas County if this amendment passes, and he wanted to let the public know the negative local ramifications if it does. It should be noted that the article from the December 21 commission meeting incorrectly referred to this tax as the \u201cpersonal income tax\u201d and it should have read \u201cpersonal property tax.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe commission heard from Dave Dragan and Mark Smith of the Public Service District (PSD) who talked about the Thornwood water project. Smith said they expect to receive $2 million from a Small Cities Community Block Grant to build a waterline from Bartow to Thornwood, to include the 4-H Camp and Hidden Meadows Camp. He said until this is built they will need a water tank truck to keep those camps supplied with potable water during the summer. Mike O\u2019Brien said he can request a water truck from the state, but there are a lot of expensive regulations required for stored drinking water, such as frequent water changes and testing.\r\n\r\nSmith said they may need an additional $150,000 from the county and or the Durbin American Rescue Plan funds and the $50,000 that the county was granted by the state more than 20 years ago to drill a water well at Thornwood \u2013 which was never done. The commission said it would have to see what happened with that money and if it is still available.\r\n\r\nSmith said they have already funded the Frank \u2013Bartow sewer project and construction will begin in April. He also said they need $201,516 in ARP funds to replace the outdated control panel, instruments and 14 valves in the Durbin water plant.\r\n\r\n In other business, despite Johnny Dean\u2019s suggestion that the trial period should extend until June for allowing Fire\/ EMS Incident Commanders to call for tow trucks (from the rotational list at accident scenes) the commission agreed to place the first reading of the amended county towing ordinance on the January 18 meeting agenda. \r\n\r\nThe trial period has been ongoing since last spring, and even Dean said there have been no problems. He said he wanted to see how well it worked in the winter before amending the ordinance.\r\n\r\nCree Lahti, Director of the Pocahontas County Libraries and Visitor Information Centers, gave an update. She said the libraries are now fully operational with no COVID restrictions, and the West Virginia Library Commission has increased the speed on the library\u2019s proprietary broadband network from 1 mg per second to 300 mg per second.\r\n\r\nIn addition, the commission:\r\n\r\n\u2022 agreed to allow the MTA to park buses at the former Hanover Shoe building parking lot.\r\n\r\n\u2022 agreed to have the 911 Center pick up half of the $42,345 cost of the Aerial Imagery for the county, with the County Assessor picking up the other half. Commissioner Rebinski included in this motion that, in future years, money be budgeted for this expense and the 911 Center\u2019s share be reduced.\r\n\r\n\u2022 scheduled the 2022 Board of Review and Equalization Hearing dates as follows:\r\n\r\n\u2022 February 1 at 10 a.m.\r\n\r\n\u2022 February 4 at 10 a.m.\r\n\r\n\u2022 February 8 at 10 a.m.\r\n\r\n\u2022 February 11 at 10 a.m.\r\n\r\n\u2022 February 15 at 5:45 p.m. followed by adjournment.\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission meets the first Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. and the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the county commission conference room.\r\n
