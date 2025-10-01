Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

No critter along the roads in West Virginia was safe as cooks prepared for last Saturday’s RoadKill Cook-off. All bets were off as the teams swerved toward, instead of away from, any four-legged wildlife in their way.

Of course, it’s all just a theme, but what a fun theme it is.

Six teams stepped up to the challenge and cooked up some delectable dishes with questionable names.

After a few years’ absence, the Coal Hollow Brothers, of Virginia, returned to the competition with a Mardi Gras theme and a meal of venison with veggies over noodles and a peach cobbler for dessert.

Team leader Ed Blackford never stayed a stranger to the competition – trading in his apron for a judge’s hat for a couple years, but the competitive edge stayed with him and his teammates.

So much so that they took first place and the Showmanship award this year.

Set up next to the Coal Hollow Brothers was the always competitive and crowd favorite [Pendleton Community Bank] PCB Buckbusters, led by Kendall Beverage. This year, the Buckbusters had Asphalt Bambi Chucks with Intestine Pus and Pothole Juice.

See what I said about the names? That translates to venison tips over mashed potatoes and gravy.

Beverage takes the competition seriously and not only makes sure the crowd has a great time and good food but also finds time to joke with the competition about their odds of winning.

Especially Blackford and his team. Beverage and Blackford had a healthy rivalry going on for years and Beverage said he was happy to see the Coal Hollow Brothers back in the competition.

“Glad to see him back,” Beverage said. “He’s not been here for a few years and I’m super proud he’s here. I hate that he’s going to lose, but I’m glad he’s back.”

Beverage’s prediction didn’t come true, but the PCB Buckbusters did come away with third place and the coveted People’s Choice award.

Coming between the two rivals was last year’s reigning champs, the High Rocks Grow Getters, who took second place with their Deerly Departed Jambalaya.

The competition was rounded out by the Day Report Center team with its squirrel biscuit sliders with special sauce and squishy nut rolls; Mingo Saloon and Lodge with a snapping turtle soup; and Grant County’s Ditch Divas with bear over maggots [rice].

The cook-off was one of two food themed competitions taking place during Autumn Harvest Festival.

The Hudson Cream West Virginia Biscuit Bake Off returned this year with categories for adults and youth.

The People’s Choice biscuit was made by Joey Smith. In the adult category: first place winner was Andrea Buck; second place, Kenneth Wilfong; and third place, Eddie Brown.

Youth winners were first place: Natalie Irvine; second place, Addison Jordan; and third place, Allison Jordan.

It started as a rainy and gray day, but the weather didn’t dampen the spirit of those who came to Marlinton to experience one of the best festivals in West Virginia.