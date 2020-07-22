Clifton Bates

Clifton Ricky Bates, 24, entered into eternal peace Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Clifton was loved by everyone from the moment he was born, March 14, 1996.

Clifton was an amazing person, with a heart of gold. He was quick to laugh and had an amazing smile. He enjoyed many things throughout his young life. He loved to call himself a hunter and fisherman, though not much wildlife was actually hurt by his hands. He enjoyed spending time out at the creek or in the woods and was willing to take anyone with him who wanted to go. He was a history buff who loved to tell all about – as well as learning anything he could – about botany. He was devoted to his family and friends and loved by many and showed that love in return, whether it was by giving you a big hug, scaring you, cooking for you or playing a practical joke on you. We didn’t have Clifton for as long as we should have, but the time we had will be cherished because he was such a joy to be around and a blessing in all of our lives. If he touched your soul in any way, know that he will live on in your heart forever.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Crystal and Scott Kraft, of Aiken, South Carolina; his father, Glenn Bates, of North Augusta, South Carolina; maternal grandparents, Mike Doughty, of Charleston, and Dianna Doughty Cain, of North Augusta, South Carolina, and Ken Kraft, of Beaufort, South Carolina; paternal grandparents, Charles and Grace Bates, of Clarks Hill, South Carolina; uncles, Willy Doughty, Matt Bates and Kris Kraft; and aunt, Tanya Kaltenbach, all got to share many memorable times with him.

He will be greatly missed by his many great aunts, uncles and cousins far and wide. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Graveside service was held at Gibson Cemetery in Slaty Fork Monday, July 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com