Clellon Hise

Clellon Clay “Hoppie” Hise, 85, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home.

Born April 18, 1935, in Hightown, Virginia, he was a son of the late Viola Washburn and Clay Andrew Hise.

A heavy equipment operator, Hoppie moved his family from Arbovale to the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland area in 1964. Upon his retirement in 2000, he and his wife, Hazel, moved back “home,” where he enjoyed raising hogs and chickens. He was an avid gardener who was very particular, especially with potatoes. In the fall, no apples ever went to waste, he preserved them to be enjoyed on a cold winter’s day. He loved to fish for native trout, fishing until he couldn’t put one foot in front of the other. Above all, he loved time spent with his grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Bennett Hise, a resident of Pendleton Manor in Franklin; daughter, Jennifer Breeden, and husband, Matthew, of Monterey, Virginia; sons, Andrew Hise, and wife, Gloria, and Doug Hise, all of Monterey, Virginia, and Keith Hise, of Spring Hill, Florida; sister, Irene Pigley, of Ohio; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his two beloved cats, Boo Boo and Snowball.

Funeral service was held March 2, 2021 at Hightown United Methodist Church with Rev. Andre Crummett officiating. Burial was in Hightown Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeremiah, Joshua and Zachariah Breeden, Andy Jr. and Cody Hise, and Cody Howard.

Honorary pallbearers were Cody Hise Jr.; his caregiver and granddaughter, Brittany Hise-Howard, who moved from Maryland five years ago to care for her grandparents; as well as Beth Plank, who cleaned, cooked, visited and cared for Hoppie.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hightown Cemetery, c/o Sarah Shifflett, 87 Maple Sugar Road, Hightown, Va. 24465.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com